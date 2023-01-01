Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Chenghe Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHEA. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEA opened at $10.30 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

