Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 20,044 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 566,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 738,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 362,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

Gores Technology Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.