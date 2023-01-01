Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $264,000 Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.11% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVFB opened at $10.09 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

