Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.02% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

