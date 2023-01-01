Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

