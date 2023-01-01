Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.42% of Chain Bridge I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Chain Bridge I by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

