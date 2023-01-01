Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CITE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

