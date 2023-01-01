151,902 Shares in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get G Squared Ascend II alerts:

G Squared Ascend II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSQB opened at $10.15 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.