Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.69% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 6.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

IGNY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Ignyte Acquisition Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

