United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $4,197,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,140,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after buying an additional 344,567 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NU Trading Up 0.2 %
NU stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.
NU Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
