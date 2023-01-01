125,111 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 13.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 102,526 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,188,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FINM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

