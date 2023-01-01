Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 364.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 637,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,473,000.

Shares of CMCA opened at $10.33 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

