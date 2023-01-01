Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 112,500 LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVB stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.31.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

