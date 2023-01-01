Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 143,570 Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Frontier Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,016,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $9,076,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FICV opened at $10.02 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

