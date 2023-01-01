United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.19 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.