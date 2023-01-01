United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

