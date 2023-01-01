United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $382,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

