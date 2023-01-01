United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

