United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Future Innovators ETF alerts:

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.