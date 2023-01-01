United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BFTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.
