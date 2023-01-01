United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 461 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.