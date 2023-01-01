Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,672,534 shares of company stock worth $15,618,362. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

