Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 419,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,081,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

