First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,881,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.44.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.