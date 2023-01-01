iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

