Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Cut by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

