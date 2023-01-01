Crane Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,248 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Edison International accounts for approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.62 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

