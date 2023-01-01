Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 21.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $60,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,537,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.