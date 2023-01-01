Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $323.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

