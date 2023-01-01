Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,175 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

