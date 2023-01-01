Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Position Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DUHP stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

