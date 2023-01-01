Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 362,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

