Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of STE opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

