Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

