Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.