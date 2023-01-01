Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

