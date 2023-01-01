S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $473.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

