Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

