Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $229.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.