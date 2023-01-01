4,034 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

DEO stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.16.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

