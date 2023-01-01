Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

