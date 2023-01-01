Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $314,000 in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Separately, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter worth $294,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BSAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
Black Spade Acquisition Profile
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
