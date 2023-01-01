Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $314,000 in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Separately, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter worth $294,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Black Spade Acquisition Profile

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.