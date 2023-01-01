Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.15% of Corsair Partnering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Corsair Partnering by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Corsair Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Corsair Partnering Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.