Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 197,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 456,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

