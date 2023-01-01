Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.19 and its 200-day moving average is $262.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.