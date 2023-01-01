Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

