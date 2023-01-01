United Asset Strategies Inc. Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.79.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

