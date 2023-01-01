Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,064 shares of company stock valued at $33,049,902. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $330.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

