Busey Wealth Management Buys 584 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $185,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $104.08 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.