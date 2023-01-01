Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$12,250.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,533,332.50.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,925.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,642.00.

Blue Star Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

