Aby J. Mathew Sells 712 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 712 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $12,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $778.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.